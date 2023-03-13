The Full

Schedule

Event Location Time

Regatta One Hour Sightseeing Cruise

 Haddad Riverfront Park 10:00 AM

Skateboard Clinics

 Skate Park 10:00 AM

All Fired Up - Youth BBQ Challenge

 Capitol Market 12:00 PM

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival presented by TC Energy

 Haddad Riverfront Park 12:00 PM

Family Fun Zone presented by WesBanco

 City Center at Slack Plaza 12:00 PM

Regatta Past & Present Exhibit

 Four Points by Sheraton 12:00 PM

Wheelwash Beer Festival presented by Better Homes and Gardens

 Capitol Street 5:30 PM

Josh Pantry

 Haddad Riverfront Park 6:30 PM

Regatta Dinner Cruise

 Haddad Riverfront Park 6:30 PM

Carly Pearce

 Haddad Riverfront Park 8:00 PM

Regatta Sunset Tours

 Haddad Riverfront Park 9:00 PM
Regatta One Hour Sightseeing Cruise

 Haddad Riverfront Park 10:00 AM

Skateboard Clinics

 Skate Park 10:00 AM

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival presented by TC Energy

 Haddad Riverfront Park 12:00 PM

Family Fun Zone presented by WesBanco

 City Center at Slack Plaza 12:00 PM

Regatta Past & Present Exhibit

 Four Points by Sheraton 12:00 PM

The Young Entrepreneurs Market presented by Appalachian Power

 City Center at Slack Plaza 12:00 PM

Hot Dog Eating Contest presented by Tudor's Biscuit World

 Haddad Riverfront Park 3:00 PM

The Velvet Brothers

 Haddad Riverfront Park 6:30 PM

KC and the Sunshine Band

 Haddad Riverfront Park 8:00 PM

Fireworks presented by WVU Medicine/Thomas Hospitals

Haddad Riverfront Park 9:30 PM
Firecracker 5K

 Magic Island 8:00 AM

All Dog Costume Contest & Wiener Dog Races

 Magic Island 9:30 AM

Regatta One Hour Sightseeing Cruise

 Haddad Riverfront Park 10:00 AM

Regatta Rattler Slalom Demo with Hiss Racing

 Skate Park 10:00 AM

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival presented by TC Energy

 Haddad Riverfront Park 12:00 PM

Family Fun Zone presented by WesBanco

 City Center at Slack Plaza 12:00 PM

Regatta Past & Present Exhibit

 Four Points by Sheraton 12:00 PM

Tar Pit Showdown Contest

 Skate Park 12:00 PM

The Young Entrepreneurs Market presented by Appalachian Power

 City Center at Slack Plaza 12:00 PM

Funeral Parade presented by Mardi Gras Casino & Resort

 Capitol Street 1:30 PM

Sternwheel Slamboree presented by Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House

 Haddad Riverfront Park 3:00 PM

Regatta Dinner Cruise

 Haddad Riverfront Park 6:30 PM

Shelem

 Haddad Riverfront Park 6:30 PM

Busta Rhymes

 Haddad Riverfront Park 8:00 PM

Regatta Sunset Tours

 Haddad Riverfront Park 9:00 PM
Car Show

 Haddad Riverfront Park 10:00 AM

Open Skate

 Skate Park 10:00 AM

Regatta One Hour Sightseeing Cruise

 Haddad Riverfront Park 10:00 AM

Family Fun Zone presented by WesBanco

 City Center at Slack Plaza 12:00 PM

Regatta Past & Present Exhibit

 Four Points by Sheraton 12:00 PM

The Great Rubber Duck Race

 Haddad Riverfront Park 12:00 PM

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival presented by TC Energy

 Haddad Riverfront Park 1:00 PM

Fire Parade presented by WV Public Service Training

 Haddad Riverfront Park 2:00 PM

Sternwheel Races presented by WV Lottery

 Haddad Riverfront Park 3:00 PM

Of the Dell

 Haddad Riverfront Park 6:30 PM

Jefferson Starship

 Haddad Riverfront Park 8:00 PM

Regatta Drone Show presented by WVU Medicine/Thomas Hospitals

 Haddad Riverfront Park 9:30 PM

Featured Concert Announcements Coming Soon!

