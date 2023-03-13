|Event
|Location
|Time
|
Regatta One Hour Sightseeing Cruise
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|10:00 AM
|
Skateboard Clinics
|Skate Park
|10:00 AM
|
All Fired Up - Youth BBQ Challenge
|Capitol Market
|12:00 PM
|
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival presented by TC Energy
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|12:00 PM
|
Family Fun Zone presented by WesBanco
|City Center at Slack Plaza
|12:00 PM
|
Regatta Past & Present Exhibit
|Four Points by Sheraton
|12:00 PM
|
Wheelwash Beer Festival presented by Better Homes and Gardens
|Capitol Street
|5:30 PM
|
Josh Pantry
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|6:30 PM
|
Regatta Dinner Cruise
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|6:30 PM
|
Carly Pearce
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|8:00 PM
|
Regatta Sunset Tours
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|9:00 PM
|Event
|Location
|Time
|
Regatta One Hour Sightseeing Cruise
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|10:00 AM
|
Skateboard Clinics
|Skate Park
|10:00 AM
|
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival presented by TC Energy
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|12:00 PM
|
Family Fun Zone presented by WesBanco
|City Center at Slack Plaza
|12:00 PM
|
Regatta Past & Present Exhibit
|Four Points by Sheraton
|12:00 PM
|
The Young Entrepreneurs Market presented by Appalachian Power
|City Center at Slack Plaza
|12:00 PM
|
Hot Dog Eating Contest presented by Tudor's Biscuit World
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|3:00 PM
|
The Velvet Brothers
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|6:30 PM
|
KC and the Sunshine Band
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|8:00 PM
|
Fireworks presented by WVU Medicine/Thomas Hospitals
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|9:30 PM
|Event
|Location
|Time
|
Firecracker 5K
|Magic Island
|8:00 AM
|
All Dog Costume Contest & Wiener Dog Races
|Magic Island
|9:30 AM
|
Regatta One Hour Sightseeing Cruise
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|10:00 AM
|
Regatta Rattler Slalom Demo with Hiss Racing
|Skate Park
|10:00 AM
|
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival presented by TC Energy
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|12:00 PM
|
Family Fun Zone presented by WesBanco
|City Center at Slack Plaza
|12:00 PM
|
Regatta Past & Present Exhibit
|Four Points by Sheraton
|12:00 PM
|
Tar Pit Showdown Contest
|Skate Park
|12:00 PM
|
The Young Entrepreneurs Market presented by Appalachian Power
|City Center at Slack Plaza
|12:00 PM
|
Funeral Parade presented by Mardi Gras Casino & Resort
|Capitol Street
|1:30 PM
|
Sternwheel Slamboree presented by Gino's Pizza & Spaghetti House
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|3:00 PM
|
Regatta Dinner Cruise
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|6:30 PM
|
Shelem
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|6:30 PM
|
Busta Rhymes
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|8:00 PM
|
Regatta Sunset Tours
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|9:00 PM
|Event
|Location
|Time
|
Car Show
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|10:00 AM
|
Open Skate
|Skate Park
|10:00 AM
|
Regatta One Hour Sightseeing Cruise
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|10:00 AM
|
Family Fun Zone presented by WesBanco
|City Center at Slack Plaza
|12:00 PM
|
Regatta Past & Present Exhibit
|Four Points by Sheraton
|12:00 PM
|
The Great Rubber Duck Race
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|12:00 PM
|
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Carnival presented by TC Energy
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|1:00 PM
|
Fire Parade presented by WV Public Service Training
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|2:00 PM
|
Sternwheel Races presented by WV Lottery
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|3:00 PM
|
Of the Dell
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|6:30 PM
|
Jefferson Starship
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|8:00 PM
|
Regatta Drone Show presented by WVU Medicine/Thomas Hospitals
|Haddad Riverfront Park
|9:30 PM